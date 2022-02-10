Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

