Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $307,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

