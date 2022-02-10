Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $4.42 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 218,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

