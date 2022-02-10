Polkadex Price Hits $7.70 on Major Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Polkadex has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $489,785.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for about $7.70 or 0.00017800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.61 or 0.07063613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.65 or 0.99887616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006558 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

