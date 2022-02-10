Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $672,535 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

