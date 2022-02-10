Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.59. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 15,770 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 505,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth about $3,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

