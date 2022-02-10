Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 1,494.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,186 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

