PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 23,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

PWSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

