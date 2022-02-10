PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.97.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.37 and a twelve month high of C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.