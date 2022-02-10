Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 4.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 1,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of analysts have commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

