Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 4.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 1,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.
A number of analysts have commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99.
About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
