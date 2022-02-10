Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

