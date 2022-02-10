Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
