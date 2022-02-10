Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

PVG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 504,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 63.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

