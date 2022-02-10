Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $408.78 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

