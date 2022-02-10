Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

