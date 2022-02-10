Profund Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 25.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

