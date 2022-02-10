Profund Advisors LLC Sells 85,708 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,708 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

