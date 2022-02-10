Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

