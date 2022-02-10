Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 2,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
