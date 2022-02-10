Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 2,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

