PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 503,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

