Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

PSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

