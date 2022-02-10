Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 560.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168,217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Proterra were worth $61,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KPCB GGF Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.8% during the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,348,000 after purchasing an additional 429,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth $24,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,839 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTRA opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

