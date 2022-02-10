Proto Labs (PRLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $232.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.50.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

