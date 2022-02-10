Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Provention Bio worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

