PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $8.41. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.