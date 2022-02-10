PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.28

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $8.41. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.
PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTT Exploration and Production Public (PEXNY)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.