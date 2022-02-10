Putnam Investments LLC Buys 3,798,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798,678 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $1,008,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 254.7% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,334,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958,213 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 338.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVDA stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.93. The stock had a trading volume of 821,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

