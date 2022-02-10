Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $269,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $63.54.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

