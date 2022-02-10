Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 1,926,999 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $463,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $276.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.98. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

