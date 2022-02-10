Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 5,393 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $611,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.07. 63,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

