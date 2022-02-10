Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Eaton worth $297,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.21. 92,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,860. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

