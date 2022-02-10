Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $9.81. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

