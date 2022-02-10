Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 13.3% This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $7.79 or 0.00018052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.82 or 0.07060778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.41 or 1.00233812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

