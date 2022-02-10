Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By Truist Financial

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after acquiring an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.