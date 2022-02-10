Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 28,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

