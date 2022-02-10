Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE CFX opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Colfax has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

