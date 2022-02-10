Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By B. Riley

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

