Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.