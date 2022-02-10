Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.