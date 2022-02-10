Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Raised by Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,503,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.