Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Truist Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 421,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

