Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cavco Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVCO opened at $297.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.86. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

