Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

