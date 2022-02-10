Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$8.29 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$184.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

