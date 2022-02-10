Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.