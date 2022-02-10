QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.33).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

LON:QQ opened at GBX 264 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.14.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($125,895.88). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,849.90). Insiders acquired a total of 40,060 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,180 in the last 90 days.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.