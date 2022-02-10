Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 14,712 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

SLR Investment stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

