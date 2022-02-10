Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,657 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMST opened at $51.05 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

