Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $506,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

