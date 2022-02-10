Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,836. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

