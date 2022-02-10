Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,044. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

