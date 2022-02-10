Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Increases Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises 1.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 101.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,252. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

